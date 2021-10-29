Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is running smoothly but one thing everyone surely missing is Disha Vakani. Of course, the show is shouldered very well by other actors but fans are still hoping for Disha’s magical return. Amid much anticipation, TMKOC fans are showering love on actress Zahara Sethjiwala.

Zahara, who was recently seen in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, has become a viral celebrity on Instagram. She mimics Disha’s Daya ben and her videos are grabbing all the attention. She has been grabbing attention for quite some time now. Not just that, Taarak Mehta fans are even requesting her to join the show.

During her chat with ETimes, Zahara Sethjiwala spoke about all the love she is getting from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans. She said, “Initially, 3 years back, I would dub on Johnny Lever sir and Rajpal Yadav sir’s videos. And I would be on point. On social media, I would wonder why my videos are not getting much response. Then I started promoting my videos. So suddenly views started increasing on the other videos because people started visiting my profile and checked my content. So I think, that’s how Taarak video also got viral. The video getting viral wasn’t unexpected. But the reaction and response to the video was unexpected.”

Zahara Sethjiwala revealed being a big fan of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as she said, “I am a big Taarak Mehta fan. I have been watching the show since forever. I am a big fan of Daya ben, Champak chacha and Jethalal. I took care of scenes I wished to mimic. I don’t think much, but those scenes I loved and kept watching over and over.”

Zahara even responded to fans who urged her to play Daya in the show. She said, “No one can play Disha Vakani’s role. The comments were huge and meant a lot. I think I will get a panic attack if I get a role in the show.”

