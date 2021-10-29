Hrithik Roshan is one of the most wonderful people to work with. In every film he works on, the actor makes sure that his crew members are always happy and appreciated. The same has been experienced by the action team working on the Vikram Vedha remake.

A couple of days ago, it was learnt that the first action sequence of the film has been wrapped. It was reportedly shot in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. As the sequence was brilliantly done, Hrithik decided to show appreciation to the action team.

If reports are to be believed, Hrithik Roshan gifted a pair of shoes to each member of Vikram Vedha remake’s action team. This is not the first time Hrithik has appreciated his crew. During the shoot of War and Super 30 too, he had given special gifts to the respective teams. Really, a sweet gesture from HR!

For those who don’t know, the film is a Hindi remake of a Tamil hit of the same name which was released in 2017. While the original action-thriller starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, the Hindi version will see Hrithik Roshan squaring off against Saif Ali Khan. It is being helmed by Gayathri and Pushkar, who also directed the original one.

Vikram Vedha remake is scheduled to release on 30th September 2022.

Meanwhile, a day ago, we heard one interesting update on Krrish 4. Music composer Rajesh Roshan shared that Hrithik will be singing in the film. “Mostly he will sing, there will be one song for sure,” Rajesh said during his conversation with Pinkvilla. He even shared, “The soul of my music will remain the same, as I have learnt that from my parents, and composers like Laxmikant–Pyarelal. We are really looking forward to it.”

