Yesterday was a big day for Shah Rukh Khan, his family, and of course, his fans! After a wait of 25 days, Aryan Khan was granted bail in the cruise ship drugs party case. The judgement was given by the Bombay High Court and as expected, SRK fans were full of emotions!

As soon as the judgement was given, fans started flocking outside Mannat in the hope to see their beloved star. Unfortunately, SRK chose to stay away from any attention as he has been all through these 25 days. But fans didn’t really mind the absence of SRK as someone special was there to cheer them up.

None other than Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son, AbRam, was seen cheering fans by waving a hand at them from Mannat. The adorable pictures are all over the internet and winning over SRK fans. Check them out below:

Speaking about the case, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB after a raid on the Mumbai-Goa cruise ship. He along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dharmecha were sent to judicial custody. After a long 3-day argument in the Bombay High Court, the star kid was granted bail yesterday.

However, Mukul Rohatgi, who was representing Aryan Khan in the case, stated that he will be out of jail by today or by Saturday. It is to be noted that the Bombay High Court will declare its details on the case today and NCB may take some time for the protocols.

After the news broke out, SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani took it to her Instagram sharing a story to celebrate the release of the actor’s son. In the story she wrote, ”There Is God.. thank you, everyone, for your love and support. Truth Prevails.”

