Shah Rukh Khan is going through the toughest period in his life, after his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug raid on a luxury cruise ship. The star kid is currently kept in Arthur Road Jail at least for 2 more days after his bail plea was recently rejected. Meanwhile, it’s not just SRK who is suffering but his lookalike Raju Rahikwar is out of work too.

There are reports that Byju’s has stopped their ads association with the superstar following backlash from netizens, however, their move was criticized by some industrialists and celebs.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike Raju Rahikwar who had earlier claimed that his life is majorly dependent on SRK, but now he has suffered a lot after event organizers are cancelling his bookings, he told News18, “For almost a year and a half, I was out of work as there were no events happening due to the coronavirus. Things had just started looking good after the pandemic. I was supposed to be a part of a birthday party on October 10 in Jaipur. A week later I had to attend a social gathering in the same city. But both the events have been cancelled. The organisers told me, ‘people aren’t comfortable with SRK’s current image.’ It’s a matter of time. I am sure Shah Rukh bhai will come out stronger.”

Raju Rahikwar was looking forward to paying the school fees of his children from money earned from events but he is considering alternative ways. “I am going to request the school authorities to give time till December.”

The lookalike calls Shah Rukh Khan his ‘godfather’ and adds, “I don’t have any complaints against him. I am ready to sacrifice my work for him. My identity is because of Shah Rukh bhai. Whatever I have today is because I look like him. He is my God. Right now his family is in pain and I can feel the same. I just want Aryan bhai to come back home.”

Sharing his opinion about Aryan Khan’s arrest, Raju Rahikwar feels something is not right and claims NCB is just playing with star kid’s future, he said, “I don’t understand the reason why Aryan bhai is kept in jail. Also, there are around eight people who are arrested but the only name that they are interested in Aryan Khan just because he is Shah Rukh Khan’s son. They don’t have any proof and clearly, there is something that is not right. They are playing around with Aryan bhai’s future. He is just a kid and deserves a chance. He should be allowed a fair trial.”

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s body double Prashant Walde has taken over the superstar’s work since Aryan’s drug probe, talking about the same he told Hindustan Times, “The shooting of the film with Atlee is going as per plan, and other advertisements work as well. I’ve been shooting these projects for the last 20 days, and that hasn’t changed after recent developments.”

