KRK finds his target every single day. From Salman Khan, Disha Patani to Shah Rukh Khan and Mika Singh, he has spared no one in B’Town. Well, his rebounding target this time is again Akshay Kumar. Read on for all the details!

It was back in 2012 when Akshay raised his voice against the rising price of fuel. Back then, petrol would cost Rs 62. Cut to today, where the prices have reached a peak of 109.83 in Mumbai. Kamaal R Khan is bothered about why the superstar isn’t rebelling about it all now!

KRK shared a series of tweets that Akshay Kumar had posted in 2012. “Sir Ji @akshaykumar ⁩ hope, you do remember your these tweets. Today petrol price is only double. So do you want to say something? Kaise Kahoge Sir? Canada ka ticket Karana Padega!” tweeted Kamaal R Khan.

Check out the tweet shared by KRK on Akshay Kumar below:

Sir Ji ⁦@akshaykumar⁩ hope, you do remember your these tweets. Today petrol price is only double. So do you want to say something? Kaise Kahoge Sir? Canada ka ticket Karana Padega! pic.twitter.com/g4jV9XV2Zw — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 10, 2021

It will be interesting to see in Akshay reacts to his tweets.

Meanwhile, Kamaal R Khan recently gave his opinion on the Shah Rukh Khan case. He claimed that SRK will never forget what BJP or NCB did to his son Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan has been under arrest ever since he was caught at the Mumbai cruise drug party. He has been accused of consuming drugs and being involved in an international drug racket. A bail hearing was scheduled for today morning but has now been rescheduled to 13th October.

KRK had written, “If you will place all the statements of #NCB n #BJP workers together then u will find each statement so funny. From those statements n events look like that BJP workers stopped Aryan Khan with his friends at the terminal and then called NCB. I don’t think #SRK will forget this.”

