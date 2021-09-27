Advertisement

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK isn’t stopping anytime soon in trolling Akshay Kumar. A couple of days back, Kamaal had trolled Akshay over his Canadian citizenship by sharing a screenshot that mentioned Akki as an ‘Indian-Canadian actor’. Now, he’s back at taking digs and this time it’s over Akshay’s Sooryavanshi.

A day before yesterday, Rohit Shetty and Akshay shared good news for fans. They proclaimed about Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali. The announcement came shortly after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray confirmed reopening theatres from 22nd October onwards.

As earlier said by Akshay Kumar, he and the makers were awaiting the reopening of Maharashtra’s theatres as the state is the biggest market for Bollywood movies. Sooryavanshi will be the first Bollywood biggie to enjoy the widest release post the pandemic.

Reacting to the news, now, KRK has made predictions about the film’s opening and lifetime collections. It will leave Akshay fans infuriated for sure. As soon as the release update was out, Kamaal had posted a poll asking whether people are excited to watch the cop drama after announcing a new release date for the 7th time.

Along with sharing the poll results, KRK made his predictions for Sooryavanshi. He wrote, “Survey result- 38% people want to watch film #Sooryavanshi Means day1 business can be 2-3Cr! Weekend 10Cr and lifetime 20-25Cr! In case film will really release.”

Survey result- 38% people want to watch film #Sooryavanshi Means day1 business can be 2-3Cr! Weekend 10Cr and lifetime 20-25Cr! In case film will really release. https://t.co/pb3llcIMfl — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 26, 2021

Do you agree with the predictions of the self-proclaimed critic? Share with us through comments.

Meanwhile, a couple of days back, Kamaal had trolled Akshay Kumar over his Canadian citizenship and credited himself as Google mentioned Akki as an ‘Indian-Canadian actor’. He had written, “Before #TheBrandKRK campaign, google was calling him Indian actor and now google is calling him “Indian Canadian Actor”! This is the Jalwa and power of #DrKRK! I did, What entire Indian media was not able to do. Hum Jiske Peeche Lag Jaate Hain, Uski life Bana Dete Hain.”

