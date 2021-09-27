Advertisement

As the Maharashtra government announced plans to reopen theatres, filmmakers and producers are now busy booking release dates and picking the best festive seasons for entertainment. It seems Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and Saif Ali Khan-Prabhas’ Adipurush will lock horns at the box office. Scroll down to know more.

Telugu star Prabhas is all set to share screen space with Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Saif in the Om Raut directorial. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. While Kriti will play the role of Sita, Saif will be seen essaying Ravan. Prabhas will play the role of Ram.

Advertisement

The makers of Adipurush had announced that the film will be released on August 11, 2022. Recently, the makers of Raksha Bandhan have also confirmed the film’s release on the same date. The film Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates the brother-sister bond, was originally scheduled to hit the big screens on November 5. However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the film was delayed multiple times. As per ETimes report, both films will clash on big screens on the Independence Day weekend next year.

Previously, Adipurush director Om Raut spoke about the leading men in his film. He said, “There is a lot of work that is going on. Saif and Prabhas have undergone a remarkable physical transformation and there is massive action involved too. There is a lot of physical transformation that Prabhas has undergone from an artist’s point of view and he continues to work on it even now as we shoot. With Saif Ali Khan, it is evident in the pictures, but I cannot reveal much.”

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, dedicated his Raksha Bandhan to his sister Alka Hiranandani. He wrote on Twitter, “Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai’s #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes.”

Must Read: Honsla Rakh Trailer Out: Sidharth Shukla Must Be So Proud Of Shehnaaz Gill; Diljit Dosanjh Is Up For His Best!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube