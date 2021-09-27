Advertisement

In the last couple of days, it’s raining release dates from Bollywood. It all started when Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the reopening of theatres in the state from 22nd October onwards. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi was the first Bollywood biggie that got its release date.

Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar’s first-ever collaboration is releasing this Diwali, assuring fireworks at the box office. As Diwali has always been the best release period for Shetty, hopes are high from his cop drama. But wait, if you are thinking that Akshay has got the best slot to weave the magic, then you are wrong! Because competition is damn high.

Akshay will be facing competition from superstar Rajinikanth and Marvel as well. Yes, you read that right! Rajini, who teamed up with Akshay for 2.0 in 2018, will now compete with Khiladi. Rajini’s Annaatthe is slated to release on Diwali. So, let’s get it clear that Akshay’s cop drama will suffer in the South market.

Apart from Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, Marvel too is coming with its Eternals on Diwali. It features Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and many more in key roles. Also, we don’t need to explain how big a fandom Marvel has built here in India, in the last few years. It will be thrice the fireworks at the Indian box office.

Interestingly, even though Sooryavanshi has been announced for the Diwali release, the date is yet to be unveiled by the makers. On the other hand, Rajini’s Annaatthe has been announced to arrive on 4th November 2021. Marvel’s Eternals too has got its release date. The multi-starrer magnum opus is releasing in India on 5th November.

It will be interesting to see if Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty avert a direct clash by keeping a gap of a day or two.

