Advertisement

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently took the decision to reopen Cinema halls from October 22. With that, Rohit Shetty and Akshay took no time to announce the release of their long-delayed film Sooryavanshi. The actor took to Twitter and shared the good news along with a BTS picture featuring Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. However, IPS officer RK Vij made a comment in a photo that grabbed Khiladi Kumar’s attention.

The much-awaited cop drama will be the first Bollywood film to get released in Maharashtra’s cinema, 18 months after the theatres were shut in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic

Thanking Maharashtra CM, Akshay Kumar shared a behind the scene photo from the sets of Sooryavanshi, along with Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh having a conversation in police uniforms. IPS officer RK Vij commented on the photo, pointing out a mistake and wrote, “इंस्पेक्टर साहेब बैठे हैं (तन कर) और एस पी साहब खड़े, ऐसे नही होता है जनाब (The Inspector is sitting while the SP is standing, this does not happen).”

Advertisement

Reacting to the comment made by IPS officer RK Vij, Akshay Kumar explained, “Janab ye toh Behind the Scenes photo hai. Hum Kalakaar logon ke liye jaise hi camera on hua, ekdum protocoal waapas. (Sir, this is a Behind-the-scenes photo. For us artists, as soon as the camera is turned on, protocol returns.) Regards forever to our great police forces. Hope you like the film when you watch it.”

जनाब ये तो Behind the Scenes फ़ोटो है। हम कलाकार लोगों के लिए जैसे ही कैमरा ऑन हुआ, एकदम protocol वापस 😊

Regards forever to our great police forces. Hope you like the film when you watch it. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 26, 2021

Thanking the Bollywood star for his quick reaction, the IPS officer replied, “Thank you for your response and respect you showed for the forces @akshaykumar My comment was also in a lighter vein Will definitely watch the film.”

Thank you for your response and respect you showed for the forces @akshaykumar😊 My comment was also in a lighter vein 😊 Will definitely watch the film 👍 https://t.co/LYv5IalTVL — RK Vij (@ipsvijrk) September 26, 2021

Sooryavanshi is the next chapter in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, the film was supposed to get release in cinemas on March 22, 2020, but due to global pandemic and lockdown, the film got further delayed multiple times, as of now, the team is confident to release the film on Diwali.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the action thriller features Katrina Kaif, along with cameos of Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Must Read: When Sanjay Dutt Was Blasted By Father For Eating On The Sets, “Don’t Think You Are Sunil Dutt’s Son”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube