Sanjay Dutt shared a great bond with his father and late actor Sunil Dutt. In fact, Sunil launched his son Sanjay with Rocky back in the day and became a success with his first film. Recently, the Munna Bhai actor appeared on Super Dancer 4 and revealed that he got yelled at by his father on the sets of his debut film and didn’t get any VIP treatment. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sanjay revealed that his father shouted at him once because he took a lunch break.

Narrating the incident, Sanjay Dutt said, “Working on Rocky was a hard task and especially because my father was the director. We didn’t use to have lunch break. Once his assistant, Farooq Bhai came and told me that we don’t have a lunch break but I could go and have something. While I was eating the food dad was ready with the shot and asked where I was. Farooq Bhai told him I had gone for lunch and my dad got angry and told him to call me right away. He started shouting at me, asking ‘Who told you to go have lunch, did I say it is a break?’ and all the stuff. He said, ‘Don’t think you are Sunil Dutt’s son‘.”

Sanjay Dutt continued and said, “I used to call him ‘sir’ on the sets so I told him the it was Farooq sir who told me to and then when he asked Farooq Bhai he denied it. He started saying, ‘Kids these days don’t even think of asking for permission just want to get on with their own stuff’. He started saying that ‘you should have asked Sunil sir before eating, who told you to eat without permission’, and in my head I was like, ‘You told me to eat’,” he added.

Haha, that’s one interesting anecdote!

What are your thoughts on Sunil Dutt yelling at Sanjay Dutt for taking a break? Tell us in the comments below.

