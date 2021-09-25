Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was recently granted bail in p*rnography case on a surety of Rs. 50,000. Since he was arrested, Sherlyn Chopra has been taking several digs at Shilpa Shetty and her husband; most recently the actress targeted the Hungama 2 actress by sharing a snippet from an interview asking Shilpa to make a difference in the real world too.

Kundra was arrested a month ago in connection to distributing and producing p*rnographic material; he was alleged as the key conspirator in the case.

Sherlyn Chopra took to her Twitter and tagged Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, sharing the post she wrote, “You do sashtang pranams on TV to those artists whose art you are influenced by. Please show some sympathy to the women who are suffering by stepping out of reel life and going into the real world. Believe me, the whole world will bow down to you!”

Similarly, Sherlyn Chopra told the same thing in the interview and she wishes to make a difference in people’s lives, and taunting Shilpa Shetty she said, “It’s very easy to do sashtang dandvat pranams, speak about Rani Laxmibai on a stage. You should be on the ground, do something for women and children who are suffering. Step out of your mansion and do something. Step out of the world of porn and you will see the whole world will do sashtang dandvat pranams for you.”

Shilpa is often seen doing ‘sashtang dandvat pranam’ in Super Dancer 4 after she likes someone’s performance.

Recently, talking to PTI, the Dhadkan star said, “I was too busy with work, I did not know what Raj Kundra was up to.” Chopra took a dig at the actress for the same in a social media video, she said, “According to some reports, didi is saying that she was not aware of the nefarious activities of her husband. Didi is also saying that she doesn’t know about the movable and immovable assets of her husband. How true is this statement, you guys can understand yourselves. Waise isey kya kehte hain? Yeda bankar, peda khana. Hai na?”

