Shah Rukh Khan fans are eagerly waiting to watch the King of Bollywood back on the big screen as the superstar has been missing from action for the past two years. Recently, the actor collaborated with master filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for a project based on illegal immigration issue called, ‘Donkey Flight.’ However, the team is faced with a minor obstacle, thanks to COVID situation.

SRK’s last outing, Anand L Rai’s Zero was a box office dud as many had high hopes with the massive project but it turned out to be a big disappointment. Nonetheless, this year the actor is packed with some exciting projects.

According to the latest reports by SpotboyE, “The screenplay co-written by Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon is ready. Shah Rukh Khan has agreed to allot dates. But the clearance from that end (Canada) is taking time due to the Covid situation.”

For the unversed, Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan’s yet-untitled film is based on ‘Donkey Flight.’ The technique is a prohibited backdoor route that has appeared as a common escape path for Indians to settle in the western countries like the US and Canada.

The details about the SRK-Hirani movie was reported by Peeping Moon, a source close to the production revealed, “Donkey flight is referred to as the illegal method of entering a foreign country via multiple stops in other countries. It’s a popular method adopted by thousands of youngsters every year after they fail to enter the target country via legitimate means. Hirani’s film deals with this wide subject in his trademark style with a narrative filled with emotional as well as light-hearted moments. It’s a story of a Punjabi guy and his arduous journey of immigration to Canada.”

Meanwhile, the production couldn’t start before 2022 as Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting YRF’s Pathan along with Atlee Kumar’s untitled action thriller, featuring Nayanthara, Priyamani, Rana Daggubati, Sanya Malhotra and others. The actor has also hinted about his OTT debut with Disney+ Hotstar, but nothing concrete has been revealed yet.

