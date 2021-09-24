Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh who is known for appearing in Bollywood movies such Yaariyan and De De Pyaar De recently uploaded an Instagram post that made fans go gaga behind her. Well, now Rakul is trending over her recent Instagram post, check out the reason ahead!

The actress recently shared a selfie on her Instagram account in which she looked pretty stunning. Capturing the post she said, “On demand post.”

There were a few fans that felt Rakul Preet Singh was looking a little different and thought whether she went through surgery. “Ye kya inhone bhi surgery krwa li yaar ye bollywood walo ko ho kya gya he acche bhale chehre ki what lga date he,” read a comment. “Who is this?” wrote another user. Many others were enamoured by her beauty. “Kudi da pata Karo kee pind de ha,” wrote a user.

Professionally Rakul Preet Singh is jam-packed with projects such as Konda Polam, May Day, Thank God, Doctor G, Ayalaan, and much more coming her way.

Rakul Preet Singh was very excited when she was joining the cast of May Day. Speaking about the experience she said, “I have worked with Ajay sir in the past and extremely thrilled to be working with him yet again as his co-pilot in a film where he is not just my co-star but director too:) When I decided to be an actor like all the other aspiring actors I had a dream to work with Mr. Bachchan and I am so glad that with this film my dream to share screen space with him will come true.” As you might be aware, the film also features Angira Dhar and Ajey Nagar in pivotal roles.”

It is to be noted that rumours were going around saying that the actress had no projects in the Tollywood industry. Responding to the report, Rakul had tweeted, “I wonder when I said this. Friends there are only 365 days in a year and if you can help in adjusting more than 6 films that I am doing right now then plz help my team. #anythingforheadlines.”

