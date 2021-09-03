Advertisement

Earlier this morning Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad in relation to the 2017 Drug case. Rakul was called for questioning on 6th September but due to her busy schedule the actress had requested to prepone, due to which ED asked her to come on 3rd September.

Along with Rakul Preet Singh, 12 big names from south were also called up for questioning, including Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Puri Jagannad, and Navdeep. Cinematographer Shyam K. Naidu, actors Subbaraju, Tanish, Nandu and Ravi Teja’s driver Srinivas were also among those questioned.

Apart from this case, Rakul Preet Singh was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Hyderabad | Actor Rakul Preet Singh arrives at the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with a drugs case pic.twitter.com/FwvplHmFnI — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021

Previously, an ED official had told Times of India, “Around 12 cases were booked by Telangana Excise and Prohibition department and 11 charge sheets were filled. Mostly drug traffickers around eight persons were charge sheeted in the cases then. Most of them are lower-level drug traffickers.”

The ED officials are questioning the film personalities about the financial transactions, if any, with those involved in the drugs case. Both Puri and Charmme were reportedly questioned about the suspected links with Calvin Mascarenhas, a key accused in the case.

Speaking to TOI after the questioning, Charmee said, “Whatever documents ED asked, I submitted them. From my side, I am fully cooperating with them. I will continue to cooperate with the investigators and be ready to give everything that the law wants. I can’t speak anything further as the law doesn’t allow me.”

The drugs racket was busted on July 2, 2017 when customs officials arrested Calvin Mascarenhas, a musician, and two others and seized drugs worth Rs 30 lakh from their possession.

They had reportedly told the investigators that they are supplying drugs to film celebrities, software engineers, and even students of some corporate schools. Mobile numbers of some Tollywood celebrities were allegedly found in their contact lists.

(Inputs: IANS)

