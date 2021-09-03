Advertisement

After playing in theatres for one week, Chehre managed to collect just around 3.50 crores*. In the pre-pandemic times, this would ideally have been the first day collections for the film. However just like every other film which is now taking time to stand on its feet, even Chehre struggled and that was evident from the first day numbers itself. When it stayed only around the 50 lakhs* mark then, the writing was clear on the wall.

The Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Annu Kapoor movie Chehre is the kind of affair that has found the tagging of being an “OTT movie” during last year and a half, ever since viewers started enjoying the genre and the set up in the comfort of the home. Not that this genre won’t have theatrical audience in time to come. However, it’s going to be a course correction process which could well take around 3-6 months.

Advertisement

First up, it would be tentpole films that should bring audiences back to the cinema halls and once that normalises, one can expect movies like Chehre to find traction too.

The Rumy Jafry directorial Chehre is now running on just a show or two each in major multiplexes and that should be about it for the dramatic affair. The collections haven’t really been impressive during the weekdays either which means it would be tough for the film to reach 5 crores lifetime.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Chehre Box Office Day 2: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi Led Film Is Staying Very Low!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube