Chehre hasn’t done well at the box office. It didn’t start well, couldn’t grow and then even on the Janmashtami holiday there was no real sustenance. The film has collected merely 2.50 crores* in 4 days and even if one considers all the pandemic-related factors, the numbers are just not there.

Though critically the film did find some good appreciation coming its way, audiences haven’t quite lapped up this cerebral affair. Moreover, the talk-heavy narrative hasn’t quite caught the fancy of those who like their films to be breezy entertainers. Even Badla, which was a similar movie, was intense but then it did have its pauses in the narrative.

Producer Anand Pandit did hold on to the temptation of releasing the Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Annu Kapoor starrer straight on the OTT as he wanted the film to first reach out theatrically. While this is appreciated indeed, rest assured the Rumy Jafry film will now get a higher count of eyeballs on the small screen due to lower footfalls in theatres.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

