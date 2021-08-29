Chehre Box Office Day 2: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi Led Film Is Staying Very Low!

Advertisement

Chehre is staying very low at the box office. The film just couldn’t see much of a rise on Saturday with collections around the 0.60 crore* mark. After an opening day of 0.50 crore, this is hardly any rise and one can well expect Sunday to be flat as well, though in some areas there may be better footfalls due to the Sunday factor and also since it’s Janmashtami holiday tomorrow.

So far, the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer has collected 1.10 crores* and this was expected to be Day One number even after accounting for the pandemic. From here, one can hardly expect much of a momentum building and the lifetime could well fold up under the 3 crores mark. Looking at these results, one wonders if the straight-to-OTT release could have been a better bet for the Rumy Jafry directed Chehre as that would have allowed a release back in April itself when it was originally slated to arrive.

This is an unfortunate situation for the industry where audiences are just not coming in for a fill. Yes, Punjabi films are finding audiences but then these are localised affairs and what’s required is for one film to do well at a pan-India level. It could be a Bollywood, Hollywood or a Tollywood film but something needs to work so that the industry gets some confidence that there are audiences willing to step out of their house for a theatre watching experience.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

