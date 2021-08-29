Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan made his grand Bollywood debut with Deewana in 1992. Directed by Raj Kanwar the film starred Divya Bharti, Amrish Puri and Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film was a commercial success and SRK received raving reviews for his performance in the same. However, did you know she called his own performance vulgar and awful in an interview back then? Read to know the scoop below.

SRK has always been his biggest critic when it comes to his own performances. He’s no filter criticizing his own work in the films and we have witnessed this during multiple interviews.

In an interview with Filmfare, Shah Rukh Khan opened up on his debut film ‘Deewana’ and said, “I’m glad the film has done so well…But I don’t think I’ve contributed in any way to its success. My performance was awful–loud, vulgar and uncontrolled. I overacted terribly and I take full responsibility for it. But that’s what happens when you work without a graph. I didn’t even have the script with me. I was to start shooting for the film much later but then some of my other schedules got cancelled and I allotted my dates to this film. I am my worst critic and when I saw myself on the screen I was appalled. Isn’t it amazing that people have liked me in the film? Perhaps that’s because I am a fresh face. It’s not a performance I’d care to repeat or remember.”

Shah Rukh Khan credited the music for Deewana’s success and said, “Of course. I wish people could say that ‘the film’s music is good but Shah Rukh is better.’ But in Deewana, the music scored over everything. Due credit should go to the director Raj Kanwar, for his song picturization. Rishi Bhai also came up with a good performance as did Divya Bharti, Deven Verma and Amrish Puri. But if the film is remembered it will be because of Nadeem Shravan. A lot of films have been running because of their music. I’d love to be in their shoes now – be as successful as an actor as they are music directors.”

SRK started his acting career with the television serial Fauji in 1989 and enjoyed a massive fan following post his stint in the show.

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan reviewing his own film Deewana? Tell us in the comments below.

