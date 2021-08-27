Advertisement

Bollywood bodyguards enjoy a different fan following for themselves. Be it Deepika Padukone’s Jalal or Salman Khan’s Shera, one constant question remains about their massive income. Today, we bring to you the enormous pay that Pathan actor Shah Rukh Khan pays to his escort. To begin with, it’s mind-boggling and we’d die to get the job! Scroll below for details.

It has previously been reported that Salman Khan pays a massive 2 crore annually to his guard Shera. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, pays a whopping sum of 1.2 crores. But brace yourself because SRK rewards his bouncer Ravi Singh with a sum that’s unimaginable!

For the unversed, Ravi Singh has been working with Shah Rukh Khan for over a decade now. He accompanies him to every single place, film shoots to vacations! He remains one of the highest-paid personal protectors in the film fraternity.

As per reports doing the rounds, Shah Rukh Khan gives a salary of enormous 2.75 crores per annum to Ravi Singh. That means the bodyguard is paid approximately 23 lakhs per month. That’s far from even our annual salary, alas!

We’d love to take the job but can we even meet the criteria? It takes a lot of hard work and kudos to Ravi Singh for all of it.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for his comeback project, Pathan. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in leading roles.

As per recent reports, Pathan is all set to resume shooting after a mini-break. The team will soon fly to Spain for the next schedule of the actioner. Salman Khan will reportedly be making a cameo too!

