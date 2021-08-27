Advertisement

After staying out of headlines for some days, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan is back in news. It’s an exciting update on the film as it’s all set to resume from tomorrow onwards. Below is all you need to know about the film’s resumption.

SRK’s actioner was on a break and will be resuming the shooting from tomorrow. Post this schedule, the team will be moving out of India. The schedule will be filmed in Europe, during September end.

Advertisement

A source close to Pathan shared, “There is a shooting schedule planned for Europe but the dates haven’t been finalised yet. Also, contrary to media reports Afghanistan was never on the list of locations for the film,” as per the report in Times Of India. Speaking more specifically, the film has been planned to be shot in the capital city of Spain, Madrid.

For the unversed, Pathan’s Dubai schedule has already been shot after Mumbai’s schedule. Shah Rukh Khan flagged off the film, after which Salman Khan shot for his cameo. In the previous schedule, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone joined the team.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is backed by Yash Raj Films. It is tentatively scheduled for Eid 2022 release.

Meanwhile, with movie lovers super excited to see the film’s crossover with Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise, we have heard, it will also feature a crossover with WAR. How? Well, through Ashutosh Rana aka WAR’s Colonel Sunil Luthra.

As per a media report, the makers of the Pathan – Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand – came up with the idea to have Ashutosh reprise his role as the RAW joint secretary in the upcoming espionage film. The reports also suggest that Rana has shot certain important scenes.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Addressing His Smoking Habit Answered A Reporter “Phir Bhi Mere Baal Zyada Kaale Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube