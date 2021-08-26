Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is the superstar of Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following not just in India but also abroad as well. While he is loved unconditionally, there remains a thing which is a sort of complaint from SRKians. It is nothing but his smoking habit.

On several occasions, King Khan has admitted that he is a chain smoker, and apologized to his fans for his bad habit. He also advised them to not get addicted to this evil habit. Now in an old video, what seems to be a promotional event of his film, spoke about smoking in his own style.

In the video, a reporter said, “Jo salah di thi ciggeratte chodne ki woh mene di thi.” Shah Rukh Khan then interjected, “Pehle batao aapne ciggeratte chod di kya?” To which the fan said, “jee mene chod di. Aur mene 15 saal pehle hi chod di thi. Aur me 50 ciggarette pi tha tha.”

SRK in his trademark wit said, “fir bhi mere baal zyada kaale hai dekhlo” The reporter then replied, “Mene dye nhi kiya hai.” The superstar then said, “Mene bhi ek hi side kiya hai dost. Dusra wala nhi kiya hai.” Take a look at the video below:

Previously, Shah Rukh Khan during a promotional event of his 2011 film Ra. One admitted that his daughter Suhana scolded him for not keeping up the promise of quit smoking. As reported by Hindustan Times, Khan said, “I want to say this on every platform, it feels shameful to deter people from smoking in my films, and yet continue to smoke in real life. But I really want to give it up, I really want to, but I can’t find the time.”

He then said, “To stop smoking, you need time. Today, my daughter told me ‘Papa, you said you were giving up!’, but I really have cut down on it. I smoke only six-seven these days. I hope to cut down further by this month. Like social networking, if I can just become a social smoker.”

