Ram Gopal Varma Introduces His First Love As The 'Woman In Blue Swimsuit', Reveals Her Name As 'Satya', Read On
Ram Gopal Varma Introduces His First Love As The ‘Woman In Blue Swimsuit’, Reveals Her Name As ‘Satya’ – Deets Inside (Photo Credit: IMDb & Twitter)

Satya starring JD Chakravarthy, Manoj Bajpayee and Urmila Matondkar is one of the best films ever made by Ram Gopal Varma. Today, the director took to his Twitter account and made a big revelation about his first love and this happens to be the woman who inspired the title of Satya and the storyline of Rangeela starring Aamir Khan and Urmila.

RGV tweeted a picture of his first love along with a heartfelt note where he made this revelation.

Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter and wrote, “The woman in blue swim suit is SATYA ..She was my 1st ever Love in my college days at Siddhardha engineering college Vijayawada.. @polavarapusatya is currently in the US practising Maternal Fetal medicine specialist and OB Gyn”.

