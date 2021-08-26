Advertisement
Satya starring JD Chakravarthy, Manoj Bajpayee and Urmila Matondkar is one of the best films ever made by Ram Gopal Varma. Today, the director took to his Twitter account and made a big revelation about his first love and this happens to be the woman who inspired the title of Satya and the storyline of Rangeela starring Aamir Khan and Urmila.
RGV tweeted a picture of his first love along with a heartfelt note where he made this revelation.
Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter and wrote, “The woman in blue swim suit is SATYA ..She was my 1st ever Love in my college days at Siddhardha engineering college Vijayawada.. @polavarapusatya is currently in the US practising Maternal Fetal medicine specialist and OB Gyn”.
The woman in blue swim suit is SATYA ..She was my 1st ever Love in my college days at Siddhardha engineering college Vijayawada.. @polavarapusatya is currently in the US practising Maternal Fetal medicine specialist and OB Gyn pic.twitter.com/UjsnhEGhwY
— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2021
Followed by another tweet, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “Those days medical college and engineering college were in same compound for some logistical reasons and that’s where my one side love with @PolavarapuSatya happened.. I felt she dint care about me because of another rich handsome guy and that’s how I wrote Rangeela story.”
The director continued and wrote, “My landmark film SATYA and Sridevi’s name in KSHANA KSHANAM were named after @PolavarapuSatya ..Incidentally these pics are her today’s present photos she sent me from Miami Beach”.
My land mark film SATYA and Sridevi’s name in KSHANA KSHANAM were named after @PolavarapuSatya ..Incidentally these pics are her today’s present photos she sent me from Miami Beach pic.twitter.com/yIvAS8jb9u
— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2021
Well, so now we all know the background stories behind his super successful films.
As of now, Ram Gopal Varma is one of the most controversial directors in Bollywood and doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind on anything and everything.
What are your thoughts on RGV’s one-sided love story revelation? Tell us in the comments below.
