Deepika Padukone has been through a lot personally. And the worst of all was her battle with depression. The actress opened up all about it in order to help others deal with it. She even has a foundation called The Live Love Laugh in order to normalize mental health issues. But it was Salman Khan who once irked her with his comments on the illness being a ‘luxury.’ Read on for details!

It was back in 2018 when Salman Khan opened up on how he keeps himself indulged in work all the time. He doesn’t do vacations or take luxury trips because of the amount of work he’s immersed in. During the conversation, he even mentioned depression being a luxury.

Salman Khan had said, “I see a lot of people going on vacations, but I cannot afford that luxury of taking a vacation. I see a lot of people getting depressed and emotional, but I can’t afford that luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional because no matter what I am going through, it works against me.”

This definitely left Deepika Padukone furious, given the fact that she’s been fighting for mental health illness for a long time. The actress took an indirect dig at Salman Khan soon after.

DP told Vogue, “The word that best describes my experience of depression is struggle. Every second was a struggle. I felt exhausted the whole time. People confuse it with being a bit sad. A male star said recently that he didn’t have the luxury to be depressed. As if depression is a choice!”

Deepika realized that she was depressed back in 2014 when she consulted a psychologist after feeling different and “strange emptiness” in her stomach.

It was in 2015 that Deepika Padukone went onto start The Live Love Laugh Foundation in order to break taboo and support other such patients.

