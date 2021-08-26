Advertisement

Celebrated musicians Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Yo Yo Honey Singh are coming together in a collaboration for a new party song Kanta Laga.

The song will be produced by Desi Music Factory.

Talking about the collaboration, Anshul Garg of Desi Music Factory said, “We’re happy to announce that three of the most loved hitmakers will be joining hands for our party anthem Kanta Laga. In times that are more uncertain than ever, we would like our music to be a welcome break for the listeners out there. We hope to make yet another splash in the independent music scene with this song.”

Check out a promo of Kanta Laga below:

Are you excited for this Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh collab?

