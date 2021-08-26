Prakash Raj Memes Over His Remarriage Drags Salman Khan
Salman Khan Gets Dragged By Netizens Over Prakash Raj Remarriage With Prakash Raj(Photo Credit: Twitter/Instagram)

Prakash Raj is trending like crazy all over the internet. It’s not because of his acting skills but his remarriage with his wife Pony Verma. Yes, the veteran actor has married his wife yet again as their son Vedhant wanted to witness it. Netizens are too enjoying the event by churning out some hilarious memes, and most favourite one is featuring Salman Khan.

It was yesterday, pictures of Prakash Raj and wife Pony Verma made it to Twitter and all other social media platforms. The duo had tied the knot in 2010. Sharing the news about marrying again to Pony, on 24th August, Prakash had written, “We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it. Family moments #bliss.”

Ever since pictures are going viral, Twitter has been flooded with lots of memes. More of them are related to Salman Khan, as they think Prakash is being insensitive towards bachelors like Salman.

Have a look at some of the most hilarious memes on Prakash Raj and Pony Verma wedding below:

