Prakash Raj is trending like crazy all over the internet. It’s not because of his acting skills but his remarriage with his wife Pony Verma. Yes, the veteran actor has married his wife yet again as their son Vedhant wanted to witness it. Netizens are too enjoying the event by churning out some hilarious memes, and most favourite one is featuring Salman Khan.

It was yesterday, pictures of Prakash Raj and wife Pony Verma made it to Twitter and all other social media platforms. The duo had tied the knot in 2010. Sharing the news about marrying again to Pony, on 24th August, Prakash had written, “We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it. Family moments #bliss.”

Ever since pictures are going viral, Twitter has been flooded with lots of memes. More of them are related to Salman Khan, as they think Prakash is being insensitive towards bachelors like Salman.

Have a look at some of the most hilarious memes on Prakash Raj and Pony Verma wedding below:

#PrakashRaj gets married to his wife again and photos are all over internet

Meanwhile bachelor's: pic.twitter.com/CGnRQPWAjo — Parth (@X__Parth) August 25, 2021

Insensitive ppl like #PrakashRaj have no consideration for Selmon boi & Raul baba. Poor fellows are in their 50s but shadi ka ladoo is beyond reach while Gani bhai is marrying multiple times. pic.twitter.com/0CDsgvdKmJ — Tanisha Batra (@TanishaBatra80) August 25, 2021

