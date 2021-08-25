Advertisement

After Bollywood and Sandalwood, it seems Tollywood celebrities are now in trouble related to a drug case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now summoned twelve celebrities, including Rana Daggupati, Rakul Preet Singh in connection with 4-year-old drug trafficking and consumption case.

Back in 2017, the Telangana Excise and Prohibition Department registered 12 cases after seizing drugs worth ₹30 lakh. Charge sheets were also filed against the drug traffickers in 11 cases. ED is now probing the money laundering proceedings on basis of the Excise Department cases.

Advertisement

As per News 18 report, an ED official said, “Around 12 cases were booked by Telangana Excise and Prohibition department and 11 charge sheets were filled. Mostly drug traffickers around eight persons were charge-sheeted in the cases then. Most of them are lower-level drug traffickers. We have called excise officials as witnesses. Likewise, till we get evidence Tollywood celebrities will be considered as witnesses. Likewise, till we get evidence Tollywood celebrities will be considered as witnesses. Their names have figured in the investigation.”

The report further reveals that Tollywood celebrities like Ravi Teja, Charmee Kaur, Rana Daggupati, Rakul Preet Singh, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan, Nandu, Tarun, and Tanish have been summoned for investigation. Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and Ravi’s driver are also summoned by the investigation agency.

Furthermore, Rakul has been asked to appear on September 6, Rana on September 8, and Ravi on September 9. Mumaith Khan has been asked to appear in November while filmmaker Puri has to appear on August 31.

Back in 2017, a special investigating team has collected hair and nail samples of 62 suspects including Tollywood celebrities but nothing has been revealed by the SIT.

Must Read: “Amitabh Bachchan Is Always On Time, Doesn’t Interfere,” Says Chehre’s Director Rumy Jafry

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube