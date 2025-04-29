Nowadays, many big-ticket Hollywood movies are filmed in the IMAX format. Sinners, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Thunderbolts, you name it – all these were filmed in the IMAX format. For the unversed, IMAX is a high-resolution film format that is designed to deliver an ultra-immersive movie-watching experience. Movies that are either shot with IMAX cameras or digitally remastered for IMAX look noticeably crisper and sharper. To achieve the desired effect, larger screens and powerful audio are also used in specially equipped movie theatres.

Some Recent Indian IMAX Movies

Not just Hollywood films, many Indian filmmakers have stepped up their game and have adopted the IMAX technology for their films. Some of the recent IMAX Indian films were Chhaava, Sikandar, Animal, Fighter, Maidaan, RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, KGF: Chapter 2, Jawan, and Sky Force, among others. But do you know which was the first ever Indian film that was released in the IMAX format?

First Indian IMAX Movie

The first ever Indian film that was released in the IMAX format was neither Baahubali nor RRR – it was the third instalment of the Dhoom franchise – Dhoom 3, which featured Aamir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. The film was digitally remastered in the IMAX format with proprietary IMAX DMR (Digital Re-mastering) technology, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Dhoom 3 Plot & Cast

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the heist thriller follows the story of a master illusionist, Sahir (played by Aamir Khan), who plans to take revenge on the bank that made his father bankrupt and eventually led to his death. When two daredevil cops, Jai and Ali (played by Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra), are brought in to catch the elusive thief, they get more than what they bargained for after a secret about Sahir’s life is revealed.

The movie also features Jackie Shroff and Katrina Kaif in interesting roles. Whether the cops can catch the thief or not, forms the film’s remaining plot.

Dhoom 3 Critics’ Feedback & Where to Watch

The third Dhoom film got mixed to positive feedback from critics and audiences. But the film became a huge box office hit. Dhoom 3 is currently streaming on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform.

Dhoom 3 Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Dhoom 3 below:

