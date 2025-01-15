Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 was a different beast altogether, and it raked in unprecedented numbers during its theatrical run. Everything fell into place perfectly, and an explosion was witnessed at the Indian box office. It exceeded all expectations and fetched historic numbers. Yes, Pushpa 2 broke almost every record the Yash starrer made, but one exciting record is still unbeaten. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The release of KGF 2 was like a big event in the history of Indian cinema. Everything worked in its favor—the casting, sequel hype, powerful trailer, and popular music. This set the stage for a massive start, and that’s what exactly happened. But more than that, the strong content helped it reach new heights and enjoy a long theatrical run.

Though KGF Chapter 2 was a mass entertainer, it received love and appreciation from all sections of the audience. In fact, the film was a big success in every single language it was released in. For those who don’t know, the Yash starrer was released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. All these versions were highly successful at the Indian box office.

Overall, KGF Chapter 2 amassed a net collection of 856 crore at the Indian box office. The major chunk of this came from the Hindi-dubbed version. The other versions also contributed a solid chunk, with the Kannada and Telugu versions contributing 100 crores to the film. With such love from all over, it emerged as the only film to earn a minimum of 50 crores from Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

Despite being the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, Pushpa 2 failed to achieve this feat as its Kannada and Malayalam versions haven’t even touched the 20 crore mark at the Indian box office. Even RRR and Baahubali 2 couldn’t achieve it. Pushpa 2 earned a minimum of 50 crores in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. It wasn’t released in Kannada.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

