Mufasa: The Lion King may have slowed down a little on Monday at the US box office, but it has achieved a remarkable feat worldwide. The film surpassed Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s starrer Oscar-winning film La La Land to enter the top ten highest-grossing movie musicals of all time list. Scroll below for the deets.

Directed by Damien Chazelle, the 2016 movie follows the story of a struggling pianist and an aspiring actress who meet and fall in love while pursuing their dreams in LA. The movie won several accolades, including six Oscars. Emma won the Academy Award for Best Actress, and Chazelle won Best Director. As per Box Office Mojo, the movie collected $151.10 million in the United States, and its worldwide collection is $509.18 million.

Now, according to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mufasa: The Lion King had a modest fourth Monday, scoring below the $1 million mark. Mufasa grossed $926K on Monday, a drop of –53.4% from last Monday after losing -305 theatres on Friday. However, it has crossed the $190 million mark in North America and now stands at a $190.7 million domestic cume. It is eyeing a $230 million to $260 million run in the United States.

The Disney feature collected $352.49 million at the international box office, bringing its worldwide cume to $543.21 million. According to The Numbers, via Screen Rant, Mufasa has achieved an interesting feat after surpassing the global haul of Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s La La Land.

By beating La La Land, Mufasa: The Lion King has become the tenth highest-grossing movie musical of all time worldwide. It is behind 2023’s The Little Mermaid, which earned $569.62 million globally. Here are the top 10 highest-grossing musical movies.

Frozen II [2029] – $1.451 billion

Frozen [2013] – $1.271 billion

Beauty and the Beast [2017] – $1.268 billion

Coco [2017] – $796 million

Wicked [2024] – $697 million

Sing [2016] – $631 million

Wonka [2023] – $625 million

Mamma Mia! [2008] – $584 million

The Little Mermaid [2023] – $569.62 million

Mufasa: The Lion King [2024] – $543.21 million

Mufasa: The Lion King was released in the theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

