Superman is one of the most popular superheroes ever, and over the years, several actors have appeared in that role. He is from DC Comics. James Gunn’s Superman will feature David Corenswet as Kal El. Before him, Henry Cavill appeared in the role, and people went crazy for him. Christopher Reeves, too, appeared as Clark Kent in multiple movies, but which of the films did the best commercially? Scroll below to find out.

For the uninitiated, the character was created by Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster and debuted in the comic book Action Comics #1 in 1938. According to media reports, an independent studio, Lippert Pictures, released the first feature film, Superman and the Mole Men, starring George Reeves in 1951. In 1978, Christopher Reeve appeared in the part, and he has done three movies.

Henry Cavill got the part after Christopher Reeve and soon became a rage as the Man of Steel. The film by Zack Snyder was released in 2013, and then Cavill reprised his role in Justice League and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, the actor had an abrupt exit from the former DC Universe after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DC Studios, and none of the old actors, including Ben Affleck as Batman and Cavill as Kal El, were retained by the studio.

Ahead of James Gunn’s Superman, which hits the screens in a few months, let’s take a look at the highest-grossing Superman movies at the worldwide box office.

Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987) – $30,281,020

Superman III (1983) – $80.25 million

Superman II (1981) – $216.38 million

Superman (1978) – $300.47 million

Superman Returns (2006) – $391.08 million

Justice League (2017) – $661.32 million

Man Of Steel (2013) – $670.14 million

Batman V. Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016) – $874.36 million

The cumulative total of all the Superman movies is a staggering $3.2 billion, as per Box Office Mojo.

James Gunn’s Superman, with David Corenswet in the lead role and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. It is also the first film to come out of the new DCU. The DC flick is all set to be released on July 11.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

