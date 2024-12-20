The teaser trailer for the 2025 superhero film Superman, starring David Corenswet in the lead role, was released on Thursday (December 19). Not only did it create a frenzy amongst DC fans, but it has also managed to beat an impressive record. The movie has been directed by James Gunn.

Record Broken By The Superman Teaser Trailer

According to analyst Luiz Fernando, within just 8 hours of its release, the Superman teaser trailer has broken the record of the Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman’s DCFanDome teaser. The Batman DCFanDome teaser had garnered 12 million views within 24 hours of its release on WB’s official YouTube channel. At the same time, Superman’s teaser trailer amassed 12.4 million views within 8 hours of its release. It becomes the biggest DC trailer debut on a single official YouTube channel after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superman Teaser Trailer Eyeing This Record

The next coveted record that the Superman teaser trailer is eyeing is that of The Batman’s first trailer. According to Fernando, this record will be easily broken in the next four hours. The post further mentioned that this is an impressive achievement by the David Corenswet starrer because currently, the majority of the trailer viewers have been migrating from YouTube to X. This has also led to the viewership of some movie trailers being affected a great deal.

Fans Reacting To The Superman Teaser Trailer

One of the fans wrote, “Amazing. I loved the trailer. I’m so excited for next year when the first teaser of Doomsday will drop. I think we can get to Infinity War Hype Levels again. But first this upcoming amazing movie. Man, I love cinema.”

However, one netizen added that trailer and teaser views do not impact the box office. The user cited the example of Joker 2’s failure. The post read, “Trailer views don’t equal box office. Joker 2 had more views than Top Gun Maverick. Look how that turned out.”

About The Movie

Superman marks the first film in the DC Universe (DCU) and is a reboot of the Superman film series. The movie explores Superman’s journey to connect his alien legacy with his human family. The movie also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hault, and Edi Gathegi in the lead roles.

Take A Look At The Superman Teaser Trailer

