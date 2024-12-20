“Stanley Kubrick Played Mind Games with Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in Eyes Wide Shut.” That’s not just a juicy headline—it’s the reality behind the grueling 46-week shoot of Kubrick’s final film. The director wasn’t just making a movie but pushing his actors to extremes. Cruise and Kidman, both seasoned pros, found themselves in a strange mix of artistry and discomfort, all thanks to Kubrick’s infamous obsession with perfection.

Filming Eyes Wide Shut was no walk in the park. It was the most extended consistent film shoot in cinema history, from November 1996 to June 1998. The notoriously demanding Kubrick wasn’t exactly known for his light touch, and this time, his mind games would leave their mark on his stars. According to Vinessa Shaw, who played a sex worker in the film, even Tom Cruise started to feel the toll. “He was still into it but not as energetic,” she noted. The actor had gone from enthusiastic and gung-ho to exhausted. After all, it wasn’t just the long days—the endless takes that pushed everyone to their limits.

Cruise, known for his dedication, was at his peak during the early days of filming. Shaw remembers his early excitement: “He’s got amazing energy.” But by the end, that energy started to dwindle. An ulcer even developed as a result of the stress. His drive didn’t disappear, but the marathon filming sessions began wearing him down. The same could be said for his wife at the time, Nicole Kidman. While the long hours and repeated retakes were taxing, she found them oddly exhilarating. But filming intimate scenes together was a whole different challenge.

Kidman confessed that working with her husband in such raw scenes was both “exciting and scary.” They were discovering new aspects of each other, which wasn’t always comfortable. “As an actor, you have to be very truthful,” she said, and with Kubrick pushing them to their limits, that truth sometimes felt unnervingly exposed. It wasn’t just about acting but about exposing raw, personal parts of their lives on screen. Still, both Cruise and Kidman agreed that Kubrick was more than just a director—he was a creative force they would endure for.

But Kubrick wasn’t just directing a movie. He was building tension, creating an atmosphere that felt deliberately uncomfortable. For a film that explored themes of marriage, sexuality, and trust, this wasn’t surprising. But the process took its toll on everyone, especially as the shoot dragged on. The film’s famously long process became the subject of public speculation, with some suggesting that life on set was unbearable. Liz Smith even mentioned the misery, but Cruise quickly corrected the record, insisting that things were smooth between the cast and Kubrick.

Despite a grueling shoot, Eyes Wide Shut became a hit. Released in 1999, its censored orgy scene stirred controversy, but it was more than shock value—it explored relationship fragility. Kubrick’s precision paid off, even without the Oscars. Over time, it’s been seen as one of the ’90s’ best films.

For Cruise and Kidman, it was a boundary-pushing experience, but at a cost. Kubrick’s mind games were draining, but they gave the film its unforgettable edge. The results spoke for themselves.

