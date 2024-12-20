Nicole Kidman had to leave the Venice Film Festival early in September after her mother, Janelle, passed away just hours before she was awarded the Best Actress award for her role in ‘Babygirl.’

Kidman has since revealed the final words her mother spoke to her before her death.

Nicole Kidman on Her Heartbreaking Conversation with Her Mother

CBS Sunday Morning featured the actress, who opened up about the heartbreaking final conversation she had with her mother, who died at the age of 84.

“I was going to get on a plane and return to see her. And she was like, ‘Maybe wait a minute because I think, you know, you just need to take care of yourself right now, Nikki,’” the ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ actress said.

Nicole Kidman on the Last Piece of Advice She Received from Her Late Mother

Kidman was inspired by her late mother’s final advice to focus more on health and well-being. The Hollywood star shared that her mother often advised others, particularly women, to prioritize self-care, as they tend to care for everyone else while neglecting themselves.

Kidman also compared the last words she heard from her mother and those from her grandmother. “My grandmother left me with, ‘Be happy.’ And my mom said, ‘Take care of yourself,” she recalled.

Nicole Kidman’s Mother’s Death Affected Her Physically

The star’s noticeably tight facial features at the Gotham Awards sparked rumors about extensive cosmetic procedures, with some speculating that the emotional toll of her mother’s tragic passing has affected her physically.

“Everyone wants to know what’s wrong with her. Even those close to her are concerned. The truth is, Nicole has been working herself ragged, and it’s taking a toll,” an insider said. “It’s as if she fears losing the career she worked so hard for. She’s shown no signs of slowing down.”

Another source said there was a growing concern about Nicole Kidman’s capacity. The insider added that her husband, Keith Urban, had even suggested stepping away from her hectic touring schedule following the end of his Las Vegas residency to be there for her. “He owes everything, including his life, to Nicole, so quitting big live shows is an easy choice,” the insider said.

With a packed schedule of promoting her films and TV shows, there are concerns that the Oscar winner may not have had enough time to grieve the loss of his mother correctly.

