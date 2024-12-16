From showcasing her prowess of incredible acting in films like Expats and The Perfect Couple among others, Nicole Kidman’s a force to be reckoned with. Oh, and don’t forget her Netflix films A Family Affair and Spellbound.

With a career stacked with awards and jaw-dropping roles, Kidman’s been an Oscar darling since Moulin Rouge in 2002. Now, she’s back in the spotlight, with her latest erotic thriller, Babygirl.

Nicole Kidman’s Babygirl Is ‘Most Disturbing Film Ever’

In her latest adventure, Nicole Kidman isn’t just making waves, she’s throwing tsunamis. According to Kidman, Babygirl is described by some as “the most disturbing film they’ve ever seen,” and this erotic thriller has everyone buzzing.

In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Kidman gushed about playing Romy, a character who boldly explores her identity as a sexual being later in her career. She said, “It was really beautiful to be seen that way,” appreciating how Babygirl gives a voice to women who aren’t often portrayed this way on screen.

Kidman further explained, “There are many women who are going, “Well, I’ve done this, I’ve got children, I’ve got this husband, and what do I actually want? Who am I and what are my desires? Do I have to pretend to be something else for people to love me?” I think it’s very releasing, this film. I hope it is. I’ve had some people say it’s the most disturbing film they’ve ever seen, which I’m like, “Oh no, I’m so sorry.”

Nicole Kidman’s Babygirl Plot

Babygirl centers on Romy, an accomplished CEO, who throws caution (and her reputation) to the wind with a scandalous affair involving her intern, Samuel. With a cast that includes Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas, Sophie Wilde, and Esther McGregor, Babygirl is heating awards season chatter, with Kidman firmly planted in the Best Actress Oscars conversation.

Babygirl will release on December 25, 2024.

