The 2023 Gotham Awards took place on Monday night at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The event marked the beginning of award season, honoring avant-garde cinematic brilliance and outstanding performances. Organized by the Gotham Film & Media Institute, the event was a star-studded affair with the presence of some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

Celine Song’s critically acclaimed film ‘Past Lives’ took home the honor of Best Feature. Lily Gladstone was awarded for her Outstanding Lead Performance in ‘The Unknown Country,’ while Charles Melton was honored with the Best Supporting Performance for ‘May December’. Notably, there were no male or female categories as awards embraced a gender-neutral approach to acting categories, with ten nominees each for lead and supporting performances.

Celine Song, who made her directorial debut with ‘Past Lives,’ expressed her earnest gratitude while accepting the top honor. She called the film a deeply personal experience about an extraordinary feeling that has been shared with the world. “This is the first film I’ve ever made and a very personal film about an extraordinary feeling I had in an ordinary bar in the East Village, not too many blocks away from here. As this film has been shared with the world, it has taught me—and taught us—that you’re never alone in that extraordinary feeling,” she said.

The Gotham Awards are usually known for recognizing independent films, but this year, some bigger productions like ‘Barbie‘ and ‘Priscilla‘ also made it to the nominations list, with the Gotham Film and Media Institute removing its $35 million budget cap requirement to incorporate more diverse choices. ‘All of Us Strangers’ led the nominations with four nods, while Celine Song’s ‘Past Lives’ and A.V. Rockwell’s ‘A Thousand and One’ followed with three nominations each. Ali Wong’s Netflix series ‘Beef‘ emerged victorious in two categories. Check out the complete list below:

Best Feature

‘Passages’

‘Past Lives’ ( Winner)

‘Reality’

‘Showing Up’

‘A Thousand and One’

Outstanding Lead Performance

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, ‘Origin’

Lily Gladstone, ‘The Unknown Country’ (Winner)

Greta Lee, ‘Past Lives’

Franz Rogowski, ‘Passages’

Babetida Sadjo, ‘Our Father, The Devil’

Andrew Scott, ‘All of Us Strangers’

Cailee Spaeny, ‘Priscilla’

Taylor, ‘A Thousand and One’

Michelle Williams, ‘Showing Up’

Jeffrey Wright, ‘American Fiction’

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Juliette Binoche, ‘The Taste of Things’

Penélope Cruz, ‘Ferrari’

Jamie Foxx, ‘They Cloned Tyrone’

Claire Foy, ‘All of Us Strangers’

Ryan Gosling, ‘Barbie’

Glenn Howerton, ‘Black Berry’

Sandra Hüller, ‘The Zone of Interest’

Rachel McAdams, ‘Are you there, God? It’s me, Margaret.’

Charles Melton, ‘May December’ ( Winner)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best Screenplay

‘All of Us Strangers,’ Andrew Haigh

‘Anatomy of a Fall,’ Justine Triet, Arthur Harari ( Winner)

‘May December,’ Samy Burch

‘R.M.N.,’ Cristian Mungiu

‘The Zone of Interest,’ Jonathan Glazer

Best International Feature

‘All of Us Strangers’

‘Anatomy of a Fall’ (Winner)

‘Poor Things’

‘Tótem’

‘The Zone of Interest’

Best Documentary Feature

’20 Days in Mariupol’

‘Against the Tide’

‘Apolonia, Apolonia’

‘Four Daughters’ ( Winner)

‘Our Body’

Breakthrough Director

Raven Jackson, ‘All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt’

Georgia Oakley, ‘Blue Jean’

Michelle Garza Cervera, ‘Huesera’

Celine Song, ‘Past Lives’

A.V. Rockwell, ‘A Thousand and One’ (Winner)

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Jacob Anderson, ‘Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire’

Dominique Fishback, ‘Swarm’

Jharrel Jerome: ‘I’m a Virgo.’

Natasha Lyonne, ‘Poker Face’

Bel Powley, ‘A Small Light’

Bella Ramsey, ‘The Last of Us’

Chaske Spencer, ‘The English’

Rachel Weisz, ‘Dead Ringers’

Ali Wong, ‘Beef’ ( Winner)

Steven Yeun, ‘Beef’

Breakthrough Television: Over 40 Minutes

‘Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire’

‘Dead Ringers’

“The English”

‘The Last of Us’

‘A Small Light’ (Winner)

‘Telemarketers’

Breakthrough Television Under 40 Minutes

‘Beef’ (Winner)

‘High School’

‘I’m a Virgo’

‘Rain Dogs’

‘Swarm’

