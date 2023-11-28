Taika Waititi has once again drawn the ire of netizens with his confession about his Thor franchise. The director gathered immense love for Ragnarok in 2017 but got a lot of backlash after doing Thor Love and Thunder. Waititi has revealed his reasons behind doing the Marvel movies, which are not making the fans happy. In his latest interview, Taika said he did Chris Hemsworth-led superhero movies for money.

Some reports claim a fifth film in that franchise is being developed, and Taika will not direct it. However, the director had his plans for the movie as he wanted to bring a more powerful villain than Hela in the film. Taika brought more humor into the franchise, and the third installment differed significantly from its second one. Keep scrolling to know more!

Taika Waititi’s directed Thor Love and Thunder might have been a commercial success, but the fans were left utterly disappointed by the storyline and direction. The film and Taika received a lot of backlash from the fans as they blamed him for ruining the movie with OTT humor. Despite having fantastic actors like Christian Bale and Natalie Portman, the film failed to impress the fans.

While speaking on the Smartless podcast, Thor Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi revealed he did the MCU films for money. He even called the Thor franchise one of the least popular and admitted to not reading any of those comics as a kid. Taika said, “You know what? I had no interest in doing one of those films. It wasn’t on my plan for my career as an auteur. But I was poor, and I’d just had a second child, and I thought, ‘You know what, this would be a great opportunity to feed these children.'”

The Thor Love and Thunder maker then added that he barely read a comic for his research for the MCU flick. Taika also hinted that Marvel was seemingly desperate that they called him in while doing Thor: Ragnarok. He said, “I thought, ‘Well, they’ve called me in, this is really the bottom of the barrel.'” The netizens have expressed their disappointment in the director over these remarks, and taking to their X accounts, the users have lashed out at him.

One of the users said, “Please stop giving this man Director roles.”

Another said, “So, that’s why he did such a shotty job? Nice professionalism from his part.”

A third user wrote, “I think that’s obvious to anyone who’s seen the movie.”

Followed by one calling him “Unworthy!”

Another said, “If only he had the same motivation for Love and Thunder.”

And, “They need to stop calling this man a “director.””

Besides Taika Waititi’s reasons behind doing Thor films, an industry scooper has claimed that Marvel is eyeing Gareth Edwards for Thor 5. Gareth is known for movies like Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and more. The industry scooper Daniel Richtman has claimed this report about the fifth installment of the Chris Hemsworth-led MCU franchise.

Unlike Thor: Ragnarok and Love and Thunder, this fifth will allegedly have a darker tone. Meanwhile, no confirmation has come from Marvel in this regard.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Joaquin Phoenix To Vanessa Kirby – Here Are Some Previous Notable Performances Of Napoleon’s Impeccable Cast

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News