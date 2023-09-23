Thor is one of the most powerful characters in the MCU and played by Chris Hemsworth makes it look more believable, but his Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, received a lot of backlash from the critics. Now, Taika has a snarky response for them all while sharing his plans on the fifth instalment in the franchise. Earlier, he had said that after where they stand, Thor 5 needs a more powerful villain than Cate Blanchett’s Hela. Scroll below to find out what the director has to say about it.

The fourth instalment of the MCU film saw the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster. It saw saw lift Mjolnir and transform into the Mighty Thor avatar just like the comic. The film, which saw Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher aka the main villain, did not receive as much love as one expected and many felt that comic timing – which felt refreshing in Ragnarok, was over the top in following film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the same, Taika Waititi, in a report by ComicBook.com via Heroic Hollywood, tells critics to go “read the comics” if they want the exact story. He adds, “It’s an ongoing battle because I want my films to be entertaining, and I want a lot of humour in them – to poke fun not only at the idea of the Space Viking but also to poke fun at humans. How we bumble our way through life on this planet.” Thor 5 might already be on pen and paper, but Waititi admitted struggling with Natalie Portman’s Jane storyline in the last film.

He added, “The comic run is very serious, and Jane’s story is especially tense. And so to try to find humour around that stuff, as well as making it an emotional story, was always going to be difficult. And we struggled with that. We wrestled with it throughout the edit, right up until we finished the film.” He continued, “We did funny scenes about cancer; we did way more tragic scenes about having cancer. Some audiences really loved the humour part of it. Some audiences really wanted it to be just like the comics. But, you know, I always say, if you want it to be exactly like the comics, read the comic. You’ve got to change things here and there to make it a film.”

In the Thor: Love And Thunder The Official Movie Special book, Taika Waititi spoke about Thor 5 despite getting backlash for his Thor Love and Thunder. Talking about Chris Hemsworth‘s character, he said, “What is left to do to him? It’s got to be something that feels like it’s carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they’re building on the obstacles that he has to overcome.”

Taika Waititi also shared how the villain of Thor 5 has to be more powerful than Cate Blanchett’s Hela and added, “I don’t think we can have a villain that’s weaker than Hela. I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that’s somehow more formidable.” It is something he had said previously as well, but everything is left to speculation, and with the rough patch that the MCU is going through right now, they not only need a powerful villain but an engaging storyline along with better VFX as well.

For more updates on MCU and Thor 5, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Is Getting To Know His New 25-Year-Old Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti On ‘Deeper Level’, Is His Hunt For The One Finally Ending?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News