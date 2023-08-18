Thor is one of the original Avengers who is still in the MCU beside Hulk, played by the handsome Chris Hemsworth. It is a fan favourite, but the last film, Thor: Love And Thunder or Thor 4, did not get a very good response from the audience still, there will be a Thor 5, and as per new information, the villain for this sequel is going to deadlier than Hela that Cate Blanchett played.

For the unversed, Hela is the Asgardian goddess of death who appeared in the third sequel and went on to become one of the most loved movies in the franchise. Taika Waititi was very appreciated for that, but he went overboard in the 4th sequel, and too much humour and a not-so-good storyline disappointed the fans despite bringing in Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster back and introducing Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.

However, there will still be a Thor 5 amidst it all. As per a report by Screenrant, Titan’s Thor: Love and Thunder The Official Movie Special book reveals new information about the fifth sequel and that too straight from the director, Taika Waititi’s mouth. The Oscar-winning director gave insight into the future of Chris Hemsworth’s character going forward in the MCU. He reveals the next part is carrying on with his evolution.

Taika reveals it is only logical to bring in a more formidable foe than the Goddess of Death Hela as the standard has been set that way. Speaking of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor 5, the director said, “What is left to do to him? It’s got to be something that feels like it’s carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they’re building on the obstacles that he has to overcome.”

He continued, “I don’t think we can have a villain that’s weaker than Hela. I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that’s somehow more formidable.” The book is said to be released in September this year. Meanwhile, there has been no official news about Thor 5, and Chris Hemsworth has not said anything about it, but it seems Taika already had a few ideas for himself.

