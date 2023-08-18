Sam Asghari breaks silence on split from Britney Spears
Sam Asghari breaks silence on split from Britney Spears ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Sam Asghari has “decided to end” his marriage with Britney Spears.

The 29-year-old model has taken to social media to confirm that he’s seeking a divorce from the chart-topping pop star.

Sam Asghari wrote on his Instagram Stories: “AFTER 6 YEARS OF LOVE AND COMMITMENT TO EACH OTHER MY WIFE AND I HAVE DECIDED TO END OUR JOURNEY TOGETHER. WE WILL HOLD ONTO THE LOVE AND RESPECT WE HAVE FOR EACH OTHER AND I WISH HER THE BEST ALWAYS. (sic)”

