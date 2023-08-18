Raquel Leviss 'won't return to Vanderpump Rules'
Raquel Leviss ‘won’t return to Vanderpump Rules’ ( Photo Credit – Instagram; IMDb )

Raquel Leviss reportedly won’t be returning to Vanderpump Rules for season 11.

The 28-year-old star has been at the centre of the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal over recent months, and it now seems that she won’t be returning to the reality TV show.

A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Raquel will not be returning for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. There was a possibility up until recently she’d be returning for the new season, but ultimately decided against it.

