Hailey Bieber is a huge name in the modelling industry worldwide, with a massive fan following. The model-turned-entrepreneur is married to singer Justin Bieber, and the couple always take advantage of every opportunity to give relationship goals to their fans with their public appearances. On to the series of new events, Hailey was spotted alongside her husband Justin earlier today donning bright orange-coloured shorts with a baggy t-shirt nailing Princess Diana’s iconic vintage look as she walked in style. Scroll below to take a look at their photos!

Hailey enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 50 million followers on Instagram. We love how she gives a sneak peek of her personal and professional life on the photo-sharing platform and her goofy side with her husband, Justin.

Now talking about their latest appearance, Hailey Bieber accompanied Justin Bieber in Beverly Hills earlier today. The model donned a chic look with bright orange-coloured shorts that she paired with a baggy t-shirt and a leather jacket to complete the look.

She accessorised her look with a Bottega Veneta pouch bag and sunglasses and styled it with Nike Air Max shoes with white high socks. We loved how she kept her jewellery minimalistic with hoop earrings and her massive engagement ring.

On the other hand, Justin Bieber wore a brown-coloured sweatshirt that he paired with blue denim, sneakers, and a baseball cap. Take a look at their photos below:

Does Hailey Bieber’s look remind you of Princess Diana’s iconic boxer shorts look? Check it out below:

We love how Hailey Bieber, time and again, pays homage to this fashion icon in her own way!

