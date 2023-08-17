Angelina Jolie is undoubtedly a doting mother to her kids, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt and is often spotted with them in New York. While yesterday, Jolie was making headlines for getting spotted with youngest daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt; earlier today, she appeared in SoHo with her son Pax, and her fashion wardrobe has yet again stolen the show for us. Scroll below to take a look at her photos!

Jolie enjoys quite a fan following on social media, with over 14 million followers on Instagram. Besides her brilliant acting skills, she’s also known for her humanitarian work, especially for women and children worldwide.

Now talking about her latest appearance, Angelina Jolie was spotted in SoHo with her son Pax, and the mommy KILLED it with her fashion and style wardrobe. Jolie is currently busy with ‘The Outsiders’ is a Broadway musical, and she was seen shopping with her son earlier today.

The Maleficent actress wore a black lace top and paired it with a matching blazer and pants and looked s*xy as ever. Angelina Jolie accessorised the look with a luxury handbag and a huge pair of sunglasses. On the other hand, her son, Pax, wore a beige oversized sweater and black pants and completed the look with white sneakers.

Take a look at the photos below:

Oh la la, nobody does it like this hot momma in Hollywood!

We love how Angelina Jolie never misses an opportunity to give boss babe vibes with her fashion wardrobe.

