Son Ye-jin needs no introduction. The South Korean actress has moved millions with her impeccable acting skills. She has explored various genres throughout her career span of over two decades and we are certainly in awe of her performances. Well, it is not just her acting that has left us all mesmerised, but also the Crash Landing On You star’s smoking hot looks. She has proved that she does not need a red carpet to slay in every piece of clothing she slips into. Today, we are talking about the look when the now-41-year-old star opted for a smokey makeup look and nailed it with her attitude.

The South Korean actress began her journey in showbiz with the 2001 drama Delicious Proposal. With time, she went on to do more serious roles and expanded her range as an actress. She was last seen in the K-drama Thirty-Nine and is currently embracing motherhood after welcoming her baby boy with her husband, Hyun Bin. Not only acting, but the actress is also a global ambassador for various luxury brands, including Valentino.

While Son Ye-jin is currently staying away from acting, there was a time when she was ready to challenge herself with anything. Back in 2007, when the actress had bagged a role of the leader of a pickpocket ring in Open City, she also opted for a bold photoshoot for the fashion magazine, Singles, slipping in a black outfit and smoking a cigarette.

For one shoot, whose pictures are on Twitter, the Crash Landing On You star opted for a black outfit and left us all feeling weak in the knees. The outfit featured a black satin waistcoat and a matching pair of shorts. She further layered with a crop black jacket, making the look s*xy and unique. Son Ye-jin seemingly kept her role in mind and wore stone-studded rings, while flaunting her black nails.

It was indeed a rare sight to see the actress smoking a cigarette and looking no less than a bomb. Unlike her other looks, she went for bold makeup with a heavy amount of bronzer, glitter eyeshadows, and a lot of kohl. The actress straightened her hair and left them open. She nearly killed us by looking into the camera with her expressive eyes and attitude, giving away a sensual pose.

What are your thoughts on Son Ye-jin’s look? Isn’t she the Boss Lady? Let us know in the comments.

