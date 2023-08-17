Emilia Clarke is one of the biggest and most prominent names in Hollywood. The actress rose to fame with her character of Daenerys Targaryen, aka Mother of Dragons, in Game Of Thrones, which is one of the best shows ever made in cinema history. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Emilia soared the temperature high in s*xy monochrome pictures donning a plunging neckline bra and tiny shorts, making her fans go weak in the knees. Scroll below to take a look at the photos!

Clarke enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with over 28 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a sneak peek to fans into her personal and professional life through photos, and we absolutely adore her goofy side.

Now talking about the throwback photos, Emilia Clarke once did an extraordinary photoshoot for Esquire magazine and looked incredibly hot in it. The Game Of Thrones actress flaunted her toned body and curves in the shoot, and we can’t stop gushing over it.

In one of the pictures, the GOT actress wore a black-coloured bodysuit as she put a busty cleav*ge on display. She accessorised her chic look with a chain in the neck and a messy hairdo with soft waves.

In the other photos, Emilia Clarke donned an exposing bikini that she styled with a tiny pair of shorts. Her cutout bikini stole the show, and if you have a honeymoon coming up, you can definitely take styling notes from Khaleesi here!

Take a look at her pictures below:

#EmiliaClarke recently our No.1 #SexiestUKTvActress looks sizzling hot in pics from next months #Esquire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6DUckXkQ3N — Uk Celebs In Heels (@ukcelebsinheels) October 13, 2015

Emilia Clarke has literally hit out of the park with her bikini pictures, and we love how she accessorised her look with minimalistic jewellery and makeup.

