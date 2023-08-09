Emilia Clarke became an overnight sensation after she portrayed the role of Daenerys Targaryen, aka Khaleesi, in Game Of Thrones. The actress enjoys a massive fan following among audiences, and today, we bring you a throwback to when she reacted to p*rn sites going down because of her show GOT’s s*x scenes and got annoyed with viewers making a big deal out of it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The show had some intense s*x scenes and especially between Emilia and Khal Drogo (played by Jason Momoa) on the show. GOT is pretty famous among fans for n*dity, and from the star cast to makers, everyone has more or less discussed the s*x scenes in the show during their conversations.

Now talking about the throwback scoop, Emilia Clarke spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about the s*x scenes in Game Of Thrones while comparing it with Hulu’s show The Handmaid’s Tale and said, “I’m starting to get really annoyed about this stuff now because people say, ‘Oh, yeah, all the adult sites went down when Game of Thrones came back on.’ I’m like, The Handmaid’s Tale?”

The GOT actress added, “I f***ing love that show, and I cried when it ended because I couldn’t handle not seeing it. That is all s*x and n*dity. There are so many shows centered around this very true fact that people reproduce. People f**k for pleasure; it’s part of life,” as reported by The Independent.

What are your thoughts on Emilia Clarke reacting to the adult content in Game Of Thrones while comparing it with The Handmaid’s Tale? Tell us in the space below.

