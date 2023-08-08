After RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook’s solo albums, now V aka Taehyung, has also announced his solo debut album ‘Layover’, which will have six songs, including Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us and Slow Dancing (Piano Version). As soon as the announcement hit the internet, BTS ARMY and V’s massive fandom couldn’t stop going gaga over it.

BTS’ agency BIGHIT Music has shared the announcement with a short video clip on social media platforms stirring up the internet. Apparently, all six songs will depict different emotions and showcase V’s vocal quality through them. Scroll ahead and read further about it and know how emotional netizens are reacting to the news.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the statement shared by BIGHIT Music, it was written, “Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are excited to share more details about the release of BTS member V’s solo album Layover. Layover consists of six tracks in total – five tracks and a bonus track. To fully appreciate the album’s flow, we recommend listening to it in sequence from start to finish.”

Check out the Tweet here:

Revealing further the release date of V’s debut solo album, they added, “V will showcase amazing new performances and make various appearances alongside the album’s release. Please stay tuned and continue to support V as he embarks on his new solo journey.* Pre-order dates: From 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 8, 2023 (KST) * Release date: 1:00 PM, Friday, September 8, 2023 (KST).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

Reacting to the news, V aka Taehyung’s massive fanbase share their emotional opinions. One wrote, “Can’t wait”, while another one mentioned, “LAYOVER is coming”.

Another fan penned, “OH MY GOD KIM TAEHYUNG.”

OH MY GOD KIM TAEHYUNG 😭🤍 V IS COMING

LAYOVER IS COMING

LAYOVER BY V IS COMING#V_Layover pic.twitter.com/HSINhQMpTJ — ✩⡱ (@taeteland) August 8, 2023

One of the fans, who got very emotional, commented, “Omg OMG OMG omg I just woke up to this news & I teared up so bad. Just finally here, it really is.”

Omg OMG OMG omg I just woke up to this news & I teared up so bad. Just finally here, it really is 😭😭😭 V IS COMING

LAYOVER IS COMING

LAYOVER BY V IS COMING#V #뷔 #V_Layover #KTH1ISCOMINGpic.twitter.com/OSxvZDu5M8 — . ₛₑᵥₑₙ Bᵧ ⱼₖ🎄 (@jjkthvsoloera) August 8, 2023

A comment can be read, “Oh, you have no idea how much we needed this right now! Thank you! Can’t wait!!”

“This album fits him so well please support my baby lover boy”, another crazy fan wrote.

Well, the craze is just going to rise up and above, and there’s no limit to it. Are you ready to listen to BTS V’s solo album? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Christopher Nolan Once Recalled Receiving Humiliating & Devastating Reactions For ‘Memento’ From Distributors, “They Were Really Awful To Us”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News