The South Korean boy band BTS’ youngest member Jungkook is indeed reaching new heights with every passing day. The 25-year-old has achieved a lot in his career and recently released his official first single Seven. While the track is breaking records around the world, it has also left Jungkook’s fans furious over his agency. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Jungkook, whose real name is Jeon Jung-kook, was only 15 when he made his debut as BTS’ member. For a few years before the debut, he trained under BigHit Entertainment.

Throughout his musical journey, the BTS Maknae has given his voice alongside his teammates, RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, V and J-Hope in various award-winning songs. He has even collaborated with Charlie Puth for Left and Right and delivered FIFA 2022 anthem Dreamers. After years of wait, the singer has finally released his solo song Seven, featuring Latto, and his fans cannot get over it. Soon after its release, the track has already bagged the number one spot on various charts and is trending in 100 countries.

While fans are celebrating Jungkook’s new song, a new debate has begun and netizens are slamming BTS’ agency BigHit Entertainment. On streaming apps, the track’s artists mentioned are Jungkook. Latto and BTS. The band’s fans are slamming the agency for involving BTS’ name in the track while it marks JK’s debut solo. As a result, ‘Remove BTS Tag’ and ‘BigHit Respect Jungkook’ are trending on Twitter.

A user wrote, “Bighit can’t respect their artist even in his long waited for solo debut. This is not a BTS song, this is JEON JUNGKOOK SONG,” sharing the a screenshot of Spotify.

Bighit can’t respect their artist even in his long waited solo debut. This is not a BTS song, this is JEON JUNGKOOK SONG. BIGHIT RESPECT JUNGKOOK

REMOVE BTS TAG@scooterbraun @BIGHIT_MUSIC pic.twitter.com/Sd9bVhcn5t — Елена🐰🐻 (@Lena19920609) July 17, 2023

Many also mentioned how Jungkook aimed at showcasing his solo talent and not that of BTS with his new song. A user also cited how the agency added BTS’ name to the artists’ list of the song after it was a hit.

So you're telling me Hybe saw that Jungkook broke BTS streaming records and he's aiming for a high position on the Hot 100, and gaining 1M+ new listeners everyday on Spotify and decided to tag BTS? This never happened to a member solo debut BIGHIT RESPECT JUNGKOOK

REMOVE BTS TAG pic.twitter.com/ThD3FvoVtj — JK PICS 𝄞 JJK1 SEVEN (@kookgallery_) July 17, 2023

