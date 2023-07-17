Tom Holland is among the most prominent actors of today’s generation. Ever since his debut as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his career trajectory has only gone up. But, the actor had another movie in mind that might have been a bigger one for him, but losing it to Ansel Elgort made him “really angry.”

Holland’s debut MCU film was the 2016 star-studded flick Captain America: Civil War. The movie saw Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, introducing everyone the new Spider-Man. He further reprised his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Seeing Tom Holland’s impeccable craft and dedication toward bringing new characters to life, any director would be pleased to sign him. But this was not the case about seven years ago and the actor worked hard in bagging every role he was striving to play. He even got really close to playing the lead in the 2017 film November Criminals, but lost the role to Ansel Elgort.

During an interview with Backstage, the actor opened up about dealing with rejection and revealed how not getting the part in November Criminals made him angry. He said, “I remember having a really, really informative conversation with my dad. There was a film called November Criminals. Ansel Elgort played the lead role in that film.”

Tom Holland continued, “I was auditioning for it and I got really close, and I thought that that film for me was going to be, like, my steppingstone into a young-adult career. And I didn’t get the role, and it really beat me up. I remember being really angry about it.” He eventually sat down with his father who helped him get over the rejection. The Uncharted star said, “My dad sat me down, and we spoke about dealing with rejection. He’s had to deal with rejection his entire life in his career, and he was really kind and said, ‘Son, that’s part of success. If you won every single time, winning would become losing.’ It’s like, if I can shoot 4-under in golf every single day, that would become really boring. You need to lose so that the win feels like a win.”

November Criminals failed to impress the audience as well as critics due to its plot. It seems a lot better movies were planned for Holland making him reach the peak of success where he is now.

