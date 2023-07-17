Keira Knightley is easily remembered for her spectacular performance in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. However, another one of her masterpiece is ‘Love Actually’ which featured a star cast with names like Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, and more. The movie also featured the fan favorite at the time – Alan Rickman. Keira has now explained how it was like to work with someone who was ruling the box office at the time.

Alan Rickman is primarily known for his epic performance in the Harry Potter franchise. Beloved by his fans, his legacy lives on with Severus Snape. Rickman and Knightley shared screen time in ‘Love Actually’ and she explains how it was.

Keira Knightley explains in one of the interviews that during the film, she felt like she was the star until Rickman arrived. She explains, “Yeah you did really – we did our big wedding thing and we were the stars of the show. And then suddenly you’ve got all these other people with their stories. And it was like: ‘Excuse me! I know you’re Alan Rickman, but get out of my film please!

But for Keira Knightley the process wasn’t that bad after all. Thanks to her co-actors Chiwetel Ejiofor and Andrew Lincoln, Knightley couldn’t help but feel light at all times. She said, “I laughed my way through the whole thing – I never stopped laughing.”

“In our scenes it was me and Chiwetel Ejiofor and Andrew Lincoln. Andy is fantastic and Chewy is one of the most exciting British actors around at the moment. It was really exciting to get the chance to work with two people I admired so much – and no corsets, which was nice,” he added.

Keira Knightley is a highly decorated Hollywood talent. Throughout the years she has stayed consistent and is famous for her on-screen charisma. Movies like ‘Atonement’, ‘Pride and Prejudice’, ‘Begin Again’, and more have solidified her position in the industry.

