Jenna Coleman loves to mix feminine with the masculine when she is creating her own looks.

The 37-year-old actress is a big fan of how Hollywood stars like Keira Knightley and Greta Bellamacina style themselves but when it comes to her own fashion, she is inspired by the likes of more vintage stars like Brigitte Bardot.

She told Elle: “I love the soft and feminine but I also love the clash of mixing that in with the masculine; when the two elements kind of fight each other.

I love the dark gothic romance of what Keira Knightley and Greta Bellamacina wear. Sofia Coppola, for what she wears meets everything else she embodies… And Audrey Hepburn, but I like to be undone around the edges – so throw in Brigitte Bardot, Bianca Jagger vibes with Beatrice Dalle from Betty Blue.”

The ‘Victoria’ actress has adopted Yves Saint Laurent’s motto of “Fashions fade, style Is eternal” evolving her personal style beyond the trends and tropes.

She added: “I find myself interested in trends less and less, to be honest. The nods back to the Fifties, Sixties and Seventies are much more me. Those eras definitely suit me more.”

The former ‘Doctor Who’ actress also remains thrifty and frugal when it comes to fashion and repurposes her wardrobe.

She said: “I’m also not buying as much. I’m enjoying rediscovering my own wardrobe at the moment, pulling out pieces I already have and being like, ‘oh, that’s really cool actually’ and wearing them again.”

Jenna admits the red carpet is her runway where she enjoys turning up as a caricature of herself.

She said: “That’s the fun part!’

“There’s the hair and the make-up and the stylists, and everyone’s working together to create a certain look and vibe, in a way that you wouldn’t if it was just you on your own. It’s like playing a character, really, and being an extended, more heightened version of yourself.”

